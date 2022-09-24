Home / India News / ‘Rahul Gandhi walking from Kashmir to Kerala’: A John Cusack endorsement

‘Rahul Gandhi walking from Kashmir to Kerala’: A John Cusack endorsement

Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:20 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Congress's mass contact programme aims to revive the grand old party's grip at the grassroots.

Ernakulam, Sept 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to his supporters during his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Ernakulam on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
BySwati Bhasin

The Congress's mass contact programme - the Bharat Jodo Yatra - has caught the attention of a Hollywood star. Weeks after the foot march, which aims to cover over 3,500 km across the country, was kicked off, John Cusack - in a tweet - wrote: "Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir from Kerala."

Cusack - who has starred in multiple Hollywood blockbusters, including Serendipity", "High Fidelity", "Con Air" and "2012" - noticed the march that Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders have been undertaking to strengthen the grassroot stronghold ahead of several state elections.

The grand old party’s spokesperson, Jairam Ramesh, shared John Cusack’s post on his Twitter feed.

Rahul Gandhi started the march from Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of the country’s mainland, and he has been covering southern states presently. Ever since the yatra started, a war of words has also been going on between the BJP and the Congress.

Gandhi - on multiple instances - has pointed out that the Yatra is against the mis governance of the BJP. Inflation, unemployment and women’s safety are among the issues he has raised. However, the focus of the party - during the mass contact programme - is also the 2024 national elections after multiple poll setbacks over the last decade or so.

Meanwhile, another crucial issue facing the party is the change in leadership as elections are held for the party's presidential post next month. While Gandhis have confirmed they won't be in race, Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor are among frontrunners.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

congress rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra

