Rahul Gandhi warns US-Iran war could have major impact on India: ‘Pain has just started’

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran could have far-reaching consequences, cautioning that the conflict in West Asia may significantly impact India. Rahul Gandhi wears 'Konyak Naga ornaments' as opposition MPs stage a protest over 'LPG shortage' at the Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi warned that any disruption or closure of the Strait of Hormuz would directly affect India’s economy and energy supplies. He said anxiety over LPG availability was already spreading and could worsen if the conflict escalates. Stressing that energy security is fundamental for any country, Gandhi also questioned why India should allow the United States to influence decisions on where it purchases its gas from.

“The foundation of every single nation is its energy security. Allowing the United States to decide who we buy oil from, who we buy gas from, and whether we can buy oil from Russia or not. Our relationship with different oil suppliers can be decided by us. This is what has been bartered. Why a nation the size of India would allow any other nation, the President of another nation to give us permission to buy Russian oil, to decide who our relationships are with,” Rahul Gandhi said.

What govt says on Strait of Hormuz closure Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that S Jaishankar has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on the safety of shipping and India’s energy security.

The remarks came amid a series of attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil trade. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the talks focused on ensuring the safe passage of ships and maintaining stable energy flows through the region. “EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India’s energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” he said.

The MEA also said about 9,000 Indian nationals, including students, seafarers, professionals, businesspersons and pilgrims, are currently in Iran and are being assisted amid the deteriorating security situation. Several Indians, mainly students, have already returned home, while others in Tehran have been moved to safer locations within the country.

Jaiswal said the government is facilitating the movement of Indians wishing to leave Iran through land routes to neighbouring countries such as Azerbaijan and Armenia, from where they can board commercial flights to India. He said assistance is being provided for visas and land border crossings, and several Indians have already been helped to safely move across borders.

The spokesperson urged Indian nationals planning to exit Iran through land routes to strictly follow the advisories issued by the Indian Embassy.