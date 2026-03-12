‘No shortage of fuel’: Energy minister Hardeep Puri's assurance amid Strait of Hormuz closure

Energy minister Hardeep Puri gave ‘full’ assurance on Thursday that there is ‘no shortage of fuel’ in India amid mounting concerns due to Strait of Hormuz closure. Hardeep Puri addressed Lok Sabha on fuel concerns amid the ongoing West Asia conflict on Thursday. (File Photo)

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Puri said, "There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation and fuel oil is fully assured."

Emphasising that what the world is going through currently is something it has not faced in history, Puri said that India has to “navigate the consequences” of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, even though it has no role in it.

The energy minister also addressed the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz which has disrupted the global energy supply and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic outreach for assuring that India secured crude volumes “that exceed what the disrupted Strait could have delivered in same period”.

Amid the ongoing concerns on LPG supply which has hit several restaurants across the country, Puri said "India's crude oil and domestic LPG supply are fully protected.”

