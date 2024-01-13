Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur tomorrow: Top points

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will begin the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra- a two month long endeavour of 6,200 kilometres from Manipur's Thoubal district to Mumbai- undertaken largely by bus along with 60-70 yatris. The Yatra will start at 12pm tomorrow from the Khongjom War Memorial although it was earlier scheduled to start from the capital Imphal. Amid ongoing tensions in the state, the Manipur government did not provide permission for the event. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks.(PTI)

What Congress said on issue over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's delay?

Congress's Manipur president Keisham Meghachandra said, “We had proposed to the state government on January 2 that Hapta Kangjeibung public ground in Imphal be allowed for flagging off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. We had also announced that the Yatra will start from Imphal, and culminate in Mumbai.”

"We met Chief Minister N Biren Singh in this regard on January 10 but were told that the permission will not be given. Later that night, an order was issued which gave permission for Hapta Kangjeibung ground but with a limited number of participants," he explained.

Mallikarjun Kharge to flag off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the party said.

What is the route of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The route of the yatra will remain the same even though the starting point has been changed. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 covering a total distance of 6,713 kilometers over a span of 67 days. The route covers 110 districts across 15 states.

What Congress said on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The yatra is being taken out keeping in mind political, economic and social injustices committed in the last 10 years."

"The prime minister shows golden dreams of 'amrit kaal' but what is the reality of the last 10 years - 'anyay kaal'. No mention of 'anyay kaal' is made while big boasts of 'amrit kaal' are projected," he said.