Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo at PM Modi: 'Acknowledge that Make in India...'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter must accept that his Make in India initiative failed. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

Reacting to Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President, the Congress MP said the PM didn't mention 'Make in India' in his speech.

"Prime minister, in your speech, you didn't even mention 'Make in India'! The prime minister should acknowledge that 'Make in India', although a good initiative, is a failure. Manufacturing has fallen from 15.3 per cent of GDP in 2014 to 12.6 per cent -- the lowest in the last 60 years," Gandhi said in a post on X.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Make in India was a good idea but it failed.

"India's youth desperately need jobs. No government in recent times, UPA or NDA, has been able to meet this national challenge at scale. We need a vision to address what's holding our manufacturing sector back, and prepare it to be competitive in the global economy of the future," the former Congress chief added today.

Gandhi said this vision for production in India must also have a specific focus on emergent technologies such as electric motors, batteries, optics, and artificial intelligence.

"This is the only way to revive our manufacturing sector, develop cutting-edge manufacturing ability, and create the jobs we need. China is 10 years ahead of us and has a stronger industrial system -- this is what gives them the confidence to challenge us," he said today.

In his speech, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying some leaders speak the "language of urban Naxals".

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “Those who entertain themselves by getting photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring."