Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi: 'Why does your blood boil in front of cameras?'

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emotive speech in Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the PM on Thursday, saying why does his blood boil only when the cameras are on. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Centre since Trump claimed credit for brokering India and Pakistan's ceasefire understanding. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi today said that Operation Sindoor made it clear to Pakistan that it would have to pay a heavy price for orchestrating and supporting terrorist attacks in India. He also declared that “there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot sindoor (vermilion).”

"Modiji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell me, why did you believe Pakistan's statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India's interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised the honour of India!" Gandhi wrote on X.

Jairam Ramesh slams PM

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delivering "grand-sounding but hollow film-style" dialogues.

Jairam Ramesh posted, "Instead of throwing out grand-sounding but hollow filmi dialogues in public rallies as he has done in Bikaner today, the Prime Minister should answer serious questions that are being asked of him."

"Why are the brutal killers of Pahalgam still free--according to some reports, they had been responsible for three earlier terror attacks in Poonch, Gagangir, and Gulmarg over the past 18 months. Why have you not chaired any all-party meeting and taken the opposition parties into confidence?" he added.

What PM Modi said in Rajasthan

The prime minister recalled his visit to Rajasthan after the Balakot airstrikes and said, "This brave land of Rajasthan teaches us that nothing is greater than the country and its citizens. On April 22nd, terrorists destroyed the vermilion from the foreheads of our sisters by asking about their religion. Those bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but those bullets pierced the hearts of 140 crore countrymen. After this, every citizen of the country united and resolved that they would wipe out the terrorists. We will punish them more than they can imagine."

Earlier this month, India avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by destroying nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India later dealt significant damage to Pakistan's air bases in retaliation against the Pakistani armed forces' attacks on Indian military installations and civilian areas.

The four-day-long hostilities were paused after India and Pakistan's DGMOs reached a ceasefire understanding.

With inputs from ANI