Rahul Gandhi's ‘kerosene’ tweet after hate crime in train, Nuh communal violence

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party after a hate crime in a moving train and the communal violence in Haryana, and said “only love can douse this fire.” Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.(Reuters)

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “The BJP, the media and the forces standing with them have spread the kerosene of hatred across the country.”

“Only love can douse this fire in the country,” he added.

The communal violence first broke out in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district as a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, according to police. Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh where four people, including two home guards, were killed and many others injured on Monday.

The violence spread to Gurugram as a mob attacked a mosque and killed its naib imam, or deputy imran, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a VHP procession in Nuh district to five.

Even as the administration claimed that the situation in Gurugram was under control, a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Badshahpur on Tuesday afternoon in a fresh case of communal violence.

On Monday morning, four persons were shot dead allegedly by an RPF constable on a Mumbai-bound train. RPF constable Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead his senior – Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena – and three passengers near Palghar station on Mumbai's outskirts. All three passengers were bearded Muslims.

Singh rested the hilt of his assault weapon on the side seat and began a short hate-filled rant against Muslims that he asked the bystanders to record for the media’s consumption.

The Railway Board has set up a five-member committee to conduct a "comprehensive inquiry" into the incident which took place on Monday on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train, an official said.

