close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shehanshah Ke Farmaan’ jibe at Centre over truck drivers protest

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shehanshah Ke Farmaan’ jibe at Centre over truck drivers protest

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations across these states, with the truckers' stir hitting supplies and triggering a panic buying by people.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the strike by transporters over the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita's provisions on road accident.

“ The insistence on making laws without discussion with the affected class and without dialogue with the opposition is a continuous attack on the soul of democracy. While more than 150 MPs were suspended, Shahenshah in Parliament enacted a law against drivers, the backbone of the Indian economy, which could have fatal consequences,” Gandhi posted on social media platform X.

ALSO READ: Truckers strike enters Day 2, long queues at petrol pumps | Top Updates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Throwing hard-working class with limited earnings into the harsh legal furnace can badly affect their lives. Also, misuse of this law can lead to 'recovery mechanisms' along with organized corruption. The government which runs democracy with the whip has forgotten the difference between 'emperor's directive' and 'justice',” Gandhi added.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita replaced the British era Indian Penal Code, states that the drivers who cause a serious road accident due to negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any administrative official can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of 7 lakh. Under the IPC, the punishment in such cases was two years.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The provisions have triggered a massive uproar with the transporters and auto-driver associations going on strikes in some states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations across these states, with the truckers' stir hitting supplies and triggering a panic buying by people.

Home secretary to meet protesting truck drivers

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla is set to meet the protesting drivers in the evening and the issue likely to be resolved amicably, PTI reported.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out