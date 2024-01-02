Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shehanshah Ke Farmaan’ jibe at Centre over truck drivers protest

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the strike by transporters over the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita's provisions on road accident.



“ The insistence on making laws without discussion with the affected class and without dialogue with the opposition is a continuous attack on the soul of democracy. While more than 150 MPs were suspended, Shahenshah in Parliament enacted a law against drivers, the backbone of the Indian economy, which could have fatal consequences,” Gandhi posted on social media platform X.



“Throwing hard-working class with limited earnings into the harsh legal furnace can badly affect their lives. Also, misuse of this law can lead to 'recovery mechanisms' along with organized corruption. The government which runs democracy with the whip has forgotten the difference between 'emperor's directive' and 'justice',” Gandhi added.



The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita replaced the British era Indian Penal Code, states that the drivers who cause a serious road accident due to negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any administrative official can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of ₹7 lakh. Under the IPC, the punishment in such cases was two years.

The provisions have triggered a massive uproar with the transporters and auto-driver associations going on strikes in some states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations across these states, with the truckers' stir hitting supplies and triggering a panic buying by people.

Home secretary to meet protesting truck drivers

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla is set to meet the protesting drivers in the evening and the issue likely to be resolved amicably, PTI reported.