Rahul Gandhi's strong words as 2 Army officers assaulted, friend gangraped in Madhya Pradesh: ‘Audacity of criminals…’

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Thursday said the attack on two Indian Army officers and the alleged gangrape of their female friend in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district was a disgrace to the entire society. He added that law and order in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states is almost non-existent.



The Army officers were beaten and one of their two female friends was raped by unidentified men, while the group was on a picnic in Indore district on Wednesday night. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

“The violence against two army soldiers and the rape of their female companion in Madhya Pradesh is enough to shame the entire society. Law and order in BJP ruled states is almost non existent - and, the negative attitude of BJP Government towards the day by day increasing crimes against women is extremely worrying,” said Rahul Gandhi in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

He said that the audacity of the criminals reflects the administration's failure and the unsafe environment, which restricts the freedom and aspirations of India's daughters.



“This audacity of the criminals is a result of the total failure of the administration and the unsafe environment prevailing in the country due to this is a restriction on the freedom and aspirations of the daughters of India,” Gandhi added.

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the officers, aged 23 and 24, who were undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with their two female friends.

Police say that six to seven people arrived at the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road around 2am on Wednesday and began assaulting one of the officers and a female friend who were sitting in their car.

“Both the society and the government should be ashamed and think seriously – how long will they turn a blind eye to the responsibility of protecting half the population of the country!” the Lok Sabha MP added in his post.