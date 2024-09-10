‘Dekhi jayegi’: What Rahul Gandhi told Mallikarjun Kharge on Congress' frozen bank accounts

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said three months before the general elections, the Congress party's bank accounts were "sealed", leaving them with no funds for advertising or campaigning. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian Diaspora, at Dallas in Texas, USA. (PTI)

“We had no money to transport our leaders. I remember discussing with Mallikarjun Kharge and the treasurer, who had lost his confidence about what to do next. I said, 'dekhi jayegi, dekhte hain kya hota hai' (We'll see, let's see what happens) and that was the spirit with which we fought the election,” said Rahul Gandhi said while addressing an Indian diaspora event in Virginia's Herndon in US on Monday (local time).

Rahul Gandhi mentioned that this was the first time he had encountered such a situation, despite having contested elections since 2004.

“You have to understand what this fight is about. It’s not just about politics; that’s superficial,” said the Congress leader. He added that the real issue is whether a person will still be allowed to wear his turban as a Sikh.



He alleged that the RSS is promoting the idea that some states are inferior to others, that certain languages are inferior to others, and that some religions are inferior to others.

In contrast, the Congress believes that people from states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, or Madhya Pradesh all have their own history, tradition, and language, and that every person is important, Gandhi said.

He also continued his attack on ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the “fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” among people has vanished after the the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and PM Narendra Modi spread “so much fear and the pressure” of agencies on small businesses, but everything vanished within seconds.

Rahul Gandhi will be in Washington for two days before heading back to Delhi. He also met with students at Georgetown University, followed by the diaspora event in Virginia.