Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Rahul left for South America visit: Khera

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 03:50 am IST

Rahul Gandhi has begun a week-long trip to South America to meet students, political leaders, and business groups in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, and Chile.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for South America where he will visit four countries and meet students, political leaders and business community, party’s media department head Pawan Khera said on Saturday.

“Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on a visit to South America. He is scheduled to engage with political leaders, university students, and members of the business community across four countries,” Khera announced.

According to party functionaries, Gandhi boarded his flight on Friday night and is expected to spend at least a week abroad. He will visit Brazil, Columbia, Peru and Chile, the functionaries said.

Reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said: “I also want to leave a note for all of you. Mr Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad again. As usual, news of his meetings with suspicious individuals may emerge after this. All of you, be prepared. And then, some anti-India statement will surely emerge from somewhere, from here, from there, from the front door or the back door, from a window or a ‘Roshandaan’. So, all of you, keep a close eye on this...”

Gandhi’s trip comes ahead of the Bihar polls and amid his tirade against the Election Commission and the BJP over “vote theft”— an issue central to the current narrative of the Congress.

While some of his earlier trips as a lawmaker were unannounced, in South America he is expected to meet a wide-ranging section of the people as the leader of the Opposition — a post equivalent to a cabinet minister.

