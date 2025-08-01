New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a week-long padyatra (foot march) in poll-bound Bihar as part of a comprehensive plan to protest against the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls — an issue that will be at the forefront of the Opposition’s agenda both inside and outside Parliament. Rahul plans week-long rally in Bihar against SIR

The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties will also gherao the Election Commission’s buildingnext week and may stall the remaining part of the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament to demand a debate on the controversial SIR exercise.

In Bihar, Gandhi is likely to be accompanied by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and the proposed march will culminate in a big rally at Patna, according to two Congress leaders involved in the planning. The yatra may start on August 9, though the same is yet to be announced. “The route is being finalised,” a leader said.

INDIA group’s floor leaders met in the national capital on Thursday morning and chalked out a strategy to highlight the issue of SIR. “The SIR issue was discussed. It was agreed that this is a pan-India issue, and will be the only one discussed in Parliament,” said a senior leader, suggesting the Opposition might stall Parliament’s proceedings for the same.

“The AAP, which does not attend the INDIA parties meeting, is also on board to raise this issue,” the senior leader added.

The government has not agreed to a debate on SIR so far in the floor leaders’ meeting, arguing that no minister can reply on behalf of EC, which is a constitutional body and doesn’t come under the purview of the Union government.

“SIR was the issue from Day 1 and it will continue to be raised in both Houses,” a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said.

As part of their strategy, Opposition leaders have decided to stage dharna every day at Makar Dwar (main entrance of the Parliament building) outside Parliament.

“INDIA parties will walk to the Election Commission in protest – EC gherao. It was agreed upon, and the date would be next Wednesday or Thursday. One more suggestion was discussed in acknowledgment of what it actually means to the people who are in the villages and everywhere else — and all the parties agreed — to start the slogans in regional languages,” a TMC leader said.