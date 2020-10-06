e-paper
Home / India News / Rahul’s tractor rally to enter Haryana today; heavy police deployment at Punjab border

Rahul’s tractor rally to enter Haryana today; heavy police deployment at Punjab border

As per his programme, Gandhi will lead a roadshow at Pehowa after entering Haryana. He is scheduled to meet farmers around 3 pm. Gandhi is also expected to lead a roadshow to Kurukshetra and another meeting at a mandi

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:47 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja reviews the situation at Haryana-Punjab border.
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja reviews the situation at Haryana-Punjab border.(HT photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Kheti Bachao tractor rally against the farm laws is set to enter Haryana from Punjab near Kyukar village of Pehowa sub-division of Kurukshetra district on Tuesday afternoon.

As per his programme, Gandhi will lead a roadshow at Pehowa after entering Haryana. He is scheduled to meet farmers around 3 pm. Gandhi is also expected to lead a roadshow to Kurukshetra and hold another meeting at a mandi there. There were reports that he will also stop at Jyotisar village, where Lord Krishna is believed to have delivered the sermon of Bhagavad Gita.

A heavy police deployment has been made at the Haryana-Punjab border ahead of Gandhi’s arrival.

Kurukshetra’s deputy commissioner, Sharandeep Kaur Barar, said guidelines have been issued to the rally’s organisers and they have to follow the norms related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said there is no limit on the tractors coming from Punjab but they have to follow all the guidelines strictly as the gathering of over 100 people are prohibited.

The Kurukshetra district administration has written to Harayana Congress chief Kumari Selja and sought her cooperation on 16 points to help maintain law and order. It has asked the Congress to limit gatherings to 100 people, ensure the wearing of masks, and social distancing. The administration has told the party that the tractors should not affect the movement of traffic on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway.

Gandhi’s schedule has been reworked and he will not visit Karnal as planned earlier.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state government does not have any problem if Gandhi holds tractor rallies and roadshows. He asked Congress to refrain from creating law and order problems.

“Not acceptable if he comes to Haryana along with a big procession from Punjab. We have no problem with his visit if he holds his yatra along with the people of Haryana,” Khattar said when asked about home minister Anil Vij’s statement that Gandhi will not be allowed to enter Haryana.

