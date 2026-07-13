‘Rahul should go there’: Uddhav's appeal to Congress on Wangchuk hunger strike at Cockroach Party protest

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, called on Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi to visit and show support for the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Thackeray expressed his support for the outfit and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as he called for more support for the protest.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being attended by a medical professional as Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke looks on during a hunger strike by CJP, (PTI)

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Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, the UBT chief stated that he will visit the protest site, and called on Rahul Gandhi to visit as well.

“I will also go. Rahul Gandhi ji should also go. All those who have faith in the country's youth should go. People across the entire country should come out on the streets and support them,” he said.

As reported by HT, Thackeray is scheduled to travel to Delhi on July 20 to visit Jantar Mantar and join the ongoing protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party, joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, called for an indefinite sit-in on June 20 at Jantar Mantar. The outfit, led by Boston-returned Abhijeet Dipke, has called for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to various exam irregularities, such as the NEET-UG paper leak.

Opposition leaders back CJP, Gandhi yet to be seen

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{{^usCountry}} Several opposition leaders have backed the satirically named protest outfit Cockroach Janta Party — named thus after a comment by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant — and expressed support for their movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several opposition leaders have backed the satirically named protest outfit Cockroach Janta Party — named thus after a comment by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant — and expressed support for their movement. {{/usCountry}}

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Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, CPI and others have either expressed their solidarity or visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

AAP's MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi CM Atishi; TMC's Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, CPI(M)'s MA Baby, Brinda Karat, and Kerala leader KK Shailaja, are among the many names who have backed the online outfit.

However, the Congress is yet to publicly announce its support, though it has been raising the same issue for months now. While Amravati Lok Sabha MP Balwant Baswant Wankhede has visited the CJP protest, other leaders, including Gandhi, have seemed to have taken a “wait and watch” approach.

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This relative silence also comes amid ongoing allegations from the Bhartiya Janata Party accusing the Congress of funding the CJP movement against the NDA government.

Rahul launches 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

While opposition leaders call on Gandhi to back the Cockroach Janta Party, the Congress MP has launched a parallel drive called "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Echo of Students).

Gandhi's campaign focuses on flagging the problems faced by Indian students and the errors in the education system.

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"The system that was meant to prepare children for their future is today pushing them and their families into debt, stress, and despair. It is this corruption that has given birth to the paper leak mafia, which robs years of hard work from millions of preparing students in one fell swoop," Gandhi wrote on X as he announced a rally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

The Congress MP further stated that this is the time for a "revolution in education," as he called for action against Pradhan.