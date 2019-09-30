e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Rahul to visit Wayanad to support youth protesting ban on night travel

All political parties in Wayanad have come together to form an action council and launched an indefinite strike saying night travel ban has crippled their lives. The movement of traffic through the forest was banned from 9 pm to 6 am in an effort to reduce disturbance to wildlife.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged both state and central governments to safeguard the interests of the local community.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged both state and central governments to safeguard the interests of the local community.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in his constituency in Wayanad on Tuesday to meet the people who are on hunger strike in Sultan Bathery against the ban on night commuting along the Kozhikkode-Bangaluru National Highway 766 that passes through the Bandipur tiger reserve.

All political parties in Wayanad have come together to form an action council and launched an indefinite strike saying night travel ban has crippled their lives. The movement of traffic through the forest was banned from 9 pm to 6 am in an effort to reduce disturbance to wildlife. Though Kerala protested vehemently, the Supreme Court had upheld the ban last month and asked authorities to develop an alternate route.

“I stand in solidarity with the youth on an indefinite hunger strike since September 25 protesting against the daily 9-hour traffic ban on NH 766 that caused immense hardships to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka,” Gandhi tweeted on Sunday supporting the ongoing protest.

He urged both, state and central governments, to safeguard interests of the local community. But green activists have criticized his tweet.

After the SC verdict, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had proposed an elevated highway through the national park connecting Wayanad with Mysuru and Bengaluru but the union environment ministry had turned down his proposal. The state said the ban was affecting people of at least three districts, Wayanad, Kozhikkode and Malappuram.

The night traffic ban issue is almost a decade-old. The Karnataka Forest Department had introduced the ban in 2009 after some animal-hit cases. It was challenged in the Karnataka HC which later upheld it. After several rounds of legal battles the Supreme Court also upheld the verdict and asked authorities to develop an alternate route.

The length of NH 766 that connects Kerala and Karnataka is 272-km and out of these 34.6 km passes through two national parks, Bandipur and Wayanad. At least 24.4 km of the highway passes through protected areas of Karnataka and 10.2 km through Kerala.

After the SC directive, Karnataka forest officials and the National Tiger Conservation Authority have identified an alternate route. But people of Wayanad say it will entail a detour of 40 km and it will affect some of the sprawling townships like Sultan Bathery.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:20 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 22:48 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 23:24 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News