Rahul uses banned drone; experts wary

Security experts and drone industry members have raised concerns over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s use of a Chinese-made DJI drone that is banned in India and often used by drug smugglers along India’s borders and de facto borders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks about drone technology. (PTI)

Gandhi on Saturday uploaded a 9.15-minute video titled “Industrial Vision for India” on social media, showing him flying what he described as a Chinese-made DJI drone. In the video, Gandhi said drone technology is changing warfare and cited Ukraine as an example. He criticized the BJP government for failing to grasp this technology that combines batteries, cameras, motors and optics to revolutionize warfare.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya cited recent BSF seizures in Punjab, including 1 kg heroin in Firozpur and a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone with 550 g heroin in Amritsar. “Just yesterday, leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi endorsed a Chinese-made DJI drone in a video. Here, we see an example of how such drones are being used by India’s enemies to harm our youth by luring them into drug and substance abuse,” Malviya said.

Security personnel said nearly 70-80% of drones sent by Pakistan-based narco-terrorists are DJI-made. The same drones were used by militants in Manipur for surveillance during ethnic clashes, with the Army and Assam Rifles shooting down at least 18 such drones last year.

To be sure, DJI is a recognised brand and its products are widely sold across the world. It is popularly used by the enthusiast community, for shooting films and photographs and in adventure sports outside of India.

Drone Federation of India (DFI) president Smit Shah too criticised Gandhi for his claims about India’s technological capabilities. “The importance of drone technology, its components, and its importance — this was realised by the Indian government, the industry, and academia. In 2021, the government after taking feedback brought in the Drone Rules 2021 to bring ease of doing business in the ecosystem which is why the ecosystem now has a revenue of almost ₹1,700-1,800 crore,” Shah said.

He added that over 400 companies manufacture different types of drones in India, with nearly 50 producing components like batteries, motors, propellers, flight controllers and GNSS. Shah also pointed out that the video was shot in New Delhi’s red zone area, where drone operations require special permissions.

BSF officials reported recovering 285 drones carrying drugs and weapons from Pakistan last year in Punjab alone, with 80% being DJI models including Mavic 3, Air 2, Air 3S and Matrice.

Similar cases have been reported along Rajasthan’s border. “These drones can carry a load of up to 4-5 kg. The propellers carry the consignment. These are GPS-fitted and have cameras. The GPS takes the drugs to the exact drop point and uses the camera to take a picture of the drop as evidence. These DJI drones are small but cost up to ₹5 lakh, depending on the model,” a BSF officer said, adding their flight time is under an hour.