Rahul Gandhi says he won’t let BJP and RSS attack Assam’s identity

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:37 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday his party will not let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attack the identity of Assam, adding that he feared the region was returning to the path violence amid protests over the amended citizenship act.

Violent protests have roiled the North-east and several other parts of the country, with the Opposition alleging that the new law that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan is divisive in nature. Those protesting in the North-east say it could trigger an influx of illegal migrants to the region.

Gandhi visited Guwahati on Saturday and visited the homes of two people — Sam Stafford and Dipanjal Das — killed in firing by security forces during protests against the CAA. Addressing a gathering, the Congress leader said: “Today, as I pay homage to the sons of Assam, I am sad and scared that once again this state is going back to the path of violence because of the BJP.”

“We will not allow the BJP and the RSS to attack Assam’s language, culture and identity. Assam will not be run by Nagpur, it won’t be run by the RSS…,” he said. Gandhi accused the BJP of spreading hate. “The youth are protesting in Assam, they are protesting in other states, too. Why do you have to shoot them, take their lives?” he said.

The Assam Police said on Saturday they had arrested 448 people and registered 268 cases in connection with violent protests. Protesters continue to demonstrate in the state, saying the new law will nullify provisions of the Assam Accord as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

“The Assam Accord was the foundation of peace. The spirit of Assam Accord must not be broken. Assam Accord gave peace to Assam. Assam Accord was prepared by everyone together,” said Gandhi, whose late father Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister when the accord was signed .

Four persons were killed in firing by security forces during anti-CAA protests in the state this month. The driver of an oil tanker was killed when protesters set fire to his vehicle in Sonitpur on December 14 during the protests.

The Congress said on Saturday it will provide financial aid of ~2 lakh to families of those killed.

The BJP rubbished Gandhi’s charge. “Whatever he says cannot be taken seriously. The Congress should not think that anti-CAA protesters are going to support it as it has been evident from today’s low turnout in the rally. The anti-CAA protesters in Assam have a different issue than the Congress, which is merely opposing the law because Muslims are not included. The Congress tried to provoke people by spreading rumours,” said Rupam Goswami, spokesperson of the Assam BJP.

In Delhi before leaving for Assam on Saturday, Gandhi said, “This is notebandi No. 2. This shock will be double than that of notebandi. What will happen now is that the poor people of India will suffer.”

