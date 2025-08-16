‘Rahul-Jinnah party’: BJP on Congress's objections to NCERT's partition module

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday hit out at Congress for raising objections over NCERT's introduction of a new module on the partition, and said that the "Rahul-Jinnah" party was upset about the truth coming out. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah have become synonymous(ANI File)

Attacking the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Bhatia claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah have become synonymous with each other. Jinnah's poisonous thinking of appeasement and communalism can be seen in Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, he added.

"NCERT has made some changes in the textbooks, and the truth of partition has been added. The 'Rahul-Jinnah' party is very upset with the truth coming out. Rahul Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah have the same thinking. They have become synonymous with each other. India was partitioned on the basis of religion, and Jinnah's poisonous thinking of appeasement can be seen in Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party today," Bhatia said while addressing a press conference.

He accused the Congress of advocating for reservations on the basis of religion and wishing for Sharia law to be implemented.

"The Congress party also says that reservations should be based on religion, which Jinnah also said. The Congress party also says that Sharia law should be implemented in the country. The coming generations should know the truth of partition," Bhatia said.

His reaction comes after Congress leader Pawan Khera strongly criticised NCERT's newly released module on partition, alleging it has sought to distort history and erase the RSS' "villainous role" during the events of Partition.

He further alleged that the reason for partition was the collaboration between the Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League.

"Set this book on fire if it doesn't contain all of this. This is the reality. The partition happened due to the collaboration between the Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League. If there is any greatest villain in history, it is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," Khera said in a press conference.

He accused the RSS of working as "informants" during that period.

"Generations will not forgive the role they played. They spent 25 years of that time acting as informants. And in that espionage, they collaborated further--with the Muslim League, with Jinnah. Advani himself went to Jinnah's tomb, to bow down, to express gratitude," Khera added.

The Congress leader said the material being taught through NCERT is being politically interfered with.

The NCERT's introduction of a new module that blames Congress, Jinnah and Louis Mountbatten for the partition has sparked a major political controversy. The module argues that Congress leadership in the past "accepted the plans of Partition" and "underestimated Jinnah" while failing to anticipate the long-term horrors that followed. (ANI)