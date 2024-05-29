We won’t let Sharia law to be implemented: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday came down hard on Congress-RJD alliance while campaigning in Bihar where he said that if the opposition alliance came to power, they would implement personal laws and force women to hide behind ‘burqas (veils)’. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a public election rally in support of BJP candidate from Patna Saheb constituency Ravishankar Prasad for Lok Sabha election at Pataliputra Industrial Area in Patna on Tuesday (PTI)

“Here in Bihar, Lalu Ji has promised to provide OBC reservations to Muslims. The Kolkata High Court has already overturned the Trinamool Congress’ decision, ruling that reservation cannot be granted to Muslims based on religion. Despite this, they continue to deceive the country. In Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, they have already granted reservations to Muslims, demonstrating their disregard for fairness,” Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting at Bhojpur in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate RK Singh.

He said that the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar was once again allowing Naxalites to threaten the people’s security. “Congress and RJD have betrayed the country, Bihar, and Sanatan Dharma whenever they had the chance. They rely on your vote, but they only care about their own families once in power. While communists are being eradicated worldwide, including in Bengal, a Naxalite has been nominated as a candidate here, posing a threat to your safety and aiming to create chaos,” he said.

“The spirit of Aurangzeb, who imposed the Jizya tax on Hindus, seems to have possessed the opposition as they want to impose an inheritance tax and allow Muslims to slaughter cows under the guise of food. However, Hindus will not tolerate this. We will not allow power to fall into the hands of those who support cow slaughter. Voting for Congress, RJD, and AML is equivalent to inviting misfortune,” he said.

In his other rally in Patna, Adityanath appealed to the people to ensure a healthy win for party candidate and former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.