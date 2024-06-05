Rahul: People of UP protected the Constitution

The Congress on Tuesday called the results of the general elections a “political and moral defeat” for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasising that the unity within the constituent members of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc led to its stronger-than-expected showing in the polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the poll outcome was a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The people did not give a clear majority to one single party. The BJP sought votes for a single person. The mandate is against Modi ji,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was also present, said that his party contested the elections on issues such as unemployment, inflation, and attacks on institutions.

“This election was not fought against a political party. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah captured and intimidated the agencies… The BJP put chief ministers in jail…,” he said.

Raising a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi said, “The fight was to save the Constitution… The poorest have done the job of saving the Constitution. This Constitution is the voice of the country… We were sure that the citizens of India would make attempts to guard it and I would like to thank everyone.”

Asked whether the Congress and its allies will approach the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party — two parties that have been associated with them in the past but are now part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — Gandhi said his party will hold consultations with other INDIA parties.

“We respected INDIA bloc members and fought the election together... We will hold a meeting with INDIA bloc members tomorrow. We will make a decision tomorrow,” he said.

Asked about Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress candidate who wrested the Amethi seat from incumbent BJP MP Smriti Irani, Gandhi said, “The BJP doesn’t respect people. Kishori Lal Sharma has been working in Amethi for the past 40 years. He is very closely connected to the people of Amethi. I congratulate him.”

Commenting on Uttar Pradesh, where the INDIA bloc put up a spirited contest, winning or leading 43 of the 80 seats, Gandhi said, “UP ki janta ne kamaal karke dikha diya (the people of UP have done something remarkable)... The people of UP understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution. I thank them for supporting the Congress party and the INDIA alliance.”

When asked which seat he would choose after winning both the Rae Bareli (UP) and Wayanad (Kerala) constituencies, he thanked the people of both seats and said that he will hold discussions with the people and then take a decision on the matter.