Railway cancels bookings till April 30 on 3 privately run trains, offers refunds

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 19:04 IST

Railways on Tuesday cancelled bookings up to April 30 for three privately operated trains amid the uncertainty over the extension of the 21-day national lockdown ending April 14.

The railways cancelled bookings for Tejas Express between Ahemdabad-Mumbai and Delhi-Lucknow along with the Kashi Mahakal Express that runs from Varanasi to Indore. Passengers will be given a full refund.

Fresh bookings for these three trains will also remain suspended till April 30, said IRCTC spokesperson.

The decision came despite indications that the national transporter may have begun preparing plans to resume passenger and mail express train services post the lockdown, however, the ministry denied this reports.

“Certain media reports have come on a post lockdown “restoration plan” with train details, frequency etc. It is to clarify that no such plan regarding the resumption of passenger services has been issued. All concerned would be duly informed about any further decision in this regard,” the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Indian Railways had earlier cancelled all bookings made for the period of lockdown and offered passengers full refunds. It, however, had clarified that bookings made for travel after the lockdown period were not affected.

All interstate, suburban and metro services run by Indian railways are suspended at the moment and only transportation of goods is taking place. The focus of the railway ministry has shifted currently to using the railway infrastructure for augmenting the national effort against coronavirus. About 2500 coaches have been converted into quarantine and treatment facilities to cater for over 4,000 Covid-19 patients if the need arises.

Railways have also opened up its hospitals to treat coronavirus patients and also decided to manufacture up to 1000 PPE (personal protective equipment) every day which could be supplied to the medical professionals at the forefront of the battle.

