Railway cancels trains till May 3, get full refund including for advance bookings

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:24 IST

Indian Railways will refund all the bookings made on trains that stand cancelled in the wake of the extension of the national lockdown till May 3 and also for bookings made on trains scheduled for beyond May 3 that have not been cancelled yet.

Railways made the announcement on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown with an aim to continue India’s efforts to contain coronavirus.

The national transporter’s interstate and suburban services for passengers remain suspended since March 21.

After PM’s announcement, it said that those who had made online bookings will get refunded automatically while bookings made on railways ticket counters will get time till July 31 to apply for full refunds.

Customers will also get full refunds for their tickets if they cancel the advance bookings on trains not yet cancelled, it said.

In another important announcement, the Railways will not open advance reservations for passenger services even for dates beyond May 3.

“No advance reservation of train tickets, including e-tickets, will be allowed till further orders,” an official release said.

However, online cancellations will be allowed. Railways had earlier announced the suspension of all its services to prevent community transmissions of Covid-19 on March 21 and the services have remain suspend ever since.

Only good trains are being operated to ensure there is no disruption in important commerce and essential services including grocery, vegetables and dairy products notified by the government. The railways have also extended a major helping hand by offering its health infrastructure for Covid-19 prevention and treatment efforts along with converting its passenger coaches into temporary isolation and treatment wards to treat patients as the government scales up its capacity to handle coronavirus cases that have crossed the 10,000-mark in the country.

The prime minister has said that the country will slip into a six-day period of stringent lockdown implementation till April 20, following which certain infection-free areas could be opened up for some commercial activities in order to restart the economy.

There is no clarity if railway passenger services will resume after May 3.

