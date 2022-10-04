Home / India News / Railways' 179 special trains till Chhath Puja to manage festive rush

Railways' 179 special trains till Chhath Puja to manage festive rush

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 11:06 PM IST

The special trains will connect the major destinations across the country till Chhath Puja.

179 special trains (in pairs) with 2,269 trips will run till Chhath Puja. (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)
179 special trains (in pairs) with 2,269 trips will run till Chhath Puja. (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Indian railways on Tuesday announced the running of 179 special trains (in pairs) with 2,269 trips to manage the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festive season. According to a statement by the ministry of railways, the special trains will connect the major destinations across the country till Chhath Puja.

The special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes such as Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, etc. The statement added that crowd controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

"Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority," it added.

Measures have also been taken for a frequent and timely announcement of the arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers.

'May I Help You' booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of passengers. Besides, medical teams on call and an ambulance with the paramedical team are also available at major stations.

A watch on any malpractices such cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity, etc. by the security and vigilance department staff are being done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general, have been given by zonal headquarters, the statement said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬
‪indian railways‬

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out