Fares of several AC trains slashed, Vande Bharat rates to see decline | Details

The ministry of railways has asked zones to introduce discounted fare scheme in AC trains with sitting accommodation that saw below 50 per cent occupancy during the last 30 days. The ministry said in a statement that the decision to delegate powers to zonal railways to introduce the scheme has been taken with an aim to optimize the utilization of accommodation in trains. The discount on such trains will be applied with immediate effect but the passengers who have already booked their tickets will not get any refund.

The fares of competitive modes of transport will be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)