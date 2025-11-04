Railways sanctions ₹8.48 crore for final location survey of Melli-Dentam railway line in Sikkim

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned ₹8.48 crore for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the proposed Melli-Dentam railway line project in Sikkim. The Railway Ministry communicated the FLS fund allocation to the Northeast Frontier Railway through an official letter. (Representative Image/PTI)

This crucial allocation marks another step forward in extending railway connectivity to the southern and western regions of the border State.

The Railway Ministry communicated the FLS fund allocation to the Northeast Frontier Railway through an official letter issued on October 24.

Sikkim MP had met Railway minister It may be recalled that Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba had met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 25 this year, urging him to expedite processes related to the Melli-Dentam railway project.

The MP had pressed for the timely completion of the FLS, preparation and approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and the early execution of the project, citing its importance for improving accessibility, promoting tourism, and strengthening national security in the region.

Meanwhile, on October 28, the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has approved the proposal to increase the frequency of the Dehradun-Tanakpur Express (Train No. 15019/15020).

Vaishnaw's letter to Uttarakhan CM In a letter sent to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the Dehradun-Tanakpur Weekly Express will now operate three days a week instead of once a week.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this decision is a significant, public-welfare-oriented gift for the people of Uttarakhand.

With this, passengers travelling between Dehradun and the Kumaon region will now have more convenient and regular rail connectivity.

He added that this step will not only strengthen connectivity and tourism between Garhwal and Kumaon but also boost economic and social activities across the state.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, stating that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is continuously supporting Uttarakhand's journey towards new heights of development.