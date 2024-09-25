Railways seeks NIA help to probe sabotage bids

New Delhi: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that the Indian Railways has sought the help of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in identifying those trying to cause accidents by placing objects, usually explosive, on railway tracks. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)

“The railway administration has taken the matter very seriously. We are in constant touch with the state governments and their director generals of police, home secretaries. NIA has also been involved,” he said, pointing out that the Railway Protection Force is also on the case.

“We will take strict action against anyone and everyone behind this. The administration is working hard to ensure that no such incidents are repeated and that we can track down the offenders,” Vaishnaw added.

Vaishnaw’s comments come after locomotive pilots complained of foreign objects on tracks.

On September 22, the driver of a goods train from Kanpur to Prayagraj spotted a gas cylinder on the track and managed to stop the train .

On September 15, a damaged cylinder and a Molotov cocktail were found on a track that the Kalindi Express was to pass on. Then, on September 21, people damaged a track in Surat region, but any potential mishap was averted by an alert keyman.

The local police, however, on Tuesday arrested three railway employees for allegedly conspiring to derail the train.

An NIA officer aware of the matter said the agency is yet to officially register any case to look into suspected sabotage incidents on the railway tracks but an official confirmed that they are “informally” looking into the matter. “We look into all railways’ accidents informally and assist local police/other agencies in investigation to probe it from conspiracy angle. We are yet to get any official order from the government to file a case and probe a large conspiracy into recent incidents,” said an officer who didn’t want to be identified.