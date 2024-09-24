Jammu & Kashmir election 2024: Stage set for Phase 2 of polls in terror-struck districts; all eyes on Budgam, Rajouri

The second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls are set to take place on Wednesday, September 25, with security tightened across all six poll-bound districts in the Union Territory. Notably, three out of the six districts - Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch - have been hit with back to back terror attacks over the last three years. Rajouri: Security personnel stand guard outside a polling booth near Line on Control (LOC) ahead of the second phase election of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The second phase, covering the three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam, will decide the fate of 239 candidates across 26 assembly segments including 79 in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu.

Security remains tight across all six districts to ensure that voters can safely exercise their franchise, especially in 11 assembly segments falling in hill districts that have been most prone to attacks over the last few years. These areas have been rocked by over a dozen terror attacks since 2021, with the most recent and brutal terror attack being on a bus of pilgrims in Reasi, leaving nine dead.

Officials said with many areas falling along the Line of Control (LoC), a strategy has been worked out to deal with any situation, especially cross-border shelling even as the chances are less owing to the ongoing ceasefire.

Jammu and Kashmir polls Phase 2: Voting time, details

The second phase of the assembly elections in J&K will see over 2.5 million voters exercising their franchise across six districts - three in the Kashmir Valley and three in Jammu division.

Voting will take place in 26 constituencies on September 25- Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote - Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).

The voting across all assembly seats in Phase 2 will commence at 7 am on Wednesday, and end at 6 pm.

Key candidates in fray

A total of 239 candidates across 26 assembly seats will remain in fray for Phase 2 of the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Key names in the fray for this phase are former chief minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina.

Omar Abdullah is contesting the polls from two assembly seats - Ganderbal and Budgam, while Karra is contesting from Central Shalteng. J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina will be contesting the polls from Nowshera in Rajouri, a seat he has held since 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)