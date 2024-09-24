‘Student who used to get 20 marks, got 30’: Amit Shah's jibe at Congress

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Congress, equating it to a student who scored 30 per cent but did not pass the examination.



“If one has to understand the outcomes of the 2024 lok Sabha poll they can see this example. There are two students. One is good in studies and scores 90% marks in every exam. On the other hand, the other student used to get 20 to 25 marks. But in one exam, the student who used to get 90 to 95% marks got 80%, and the one who used to get 20 marks got 30,” Shah said in his address to BJP workers in Maharashtra, where assembly elections will be announced soon.



“But the reality is that the student who got 30 marks has still not passed the exam. This is the difference between the BJP and the Congress,” the minister added.



Shah also hit out at Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader said in America that India has developed enough and no longer needs reservations.



“But the BJP will not allow this to happen,” the minister added.



While speaking to party workers from Vidarbha and Marathwada division, Shah said that the BJP is different from rest of the political parties.



“The other parties hold rallies, roadshows, and press conferences when there is an election. But the BJP calls meetings with the Karyakartas and plans for the election. It is because the Karyakartas are the foundation of the party’s victory,” he added.



