Kangana Ranaut says farmers should demand return of farm laws, Cong reacts

Sharing a clip of BJP's Kangana Ranaut expressing her support for the farm laws, the Congress on Tuesday challenged the ruling party to bring back these ‘black laws.’ BJP Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut (Filr)

“BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is saying the three black laws that were imposed on the farmers, should be restored. The Modi government woke up only after the martyrdom of more than 750 farmers and withdrew the laws. Now, BJP MPs want to bring back these laws. The Congress stands with farmers and these black laws will never return, even if Narendra Modi and his MPs try their best,” the grand old party wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, the actor-politician acknowledges her statement will be controversial and says the farmers themselves should demand that the laws be reinstated.

Last month, Ranaut was warned by her party over her comment that the agitation against farm laws could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in India. Her remark came days after Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as prime minister and flee to India amid student-led protests against her.

In June, Ranaut was slapped by a woman constable of the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) at the Chandigarh airport. The latter claimed her mother had participated in the farmers' protest.

The introduction of the farm laws, in September 2020, had led to year-long blockade of Delhi's borders by the farmers, before prime minister Modi, in an address to the nation in November 2021, apologised for ‘failing to convince’ the farmers, and withdrew the laws.

In its manifesto for poll-bound Haryana, the Congress has promised a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, one of the major demands of the anti-farm laws movement. There, majority of the protestors were from Punjab; however a large number of participants came from neighbouring Haryana too.