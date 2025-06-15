Rain and gusty winds hit Delhi, bring relief from sweltering heat | Watch

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with strong winds in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in a significant temperature drop and air quality improvement. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the national capital on Sunday night. (ANI/X)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued severe thunderstorm and strong wind alerts for the city in one of its recent posts on X, asking people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, as flying debris and low visibility posed risks on the roads.

According to another IMD post on X, "a moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-100 kmph" swept across the national capital during the early hours of Sunday.

Visuals from Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan showed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashing the national capital, bringing much-needed relief from the excess heat.

Two thunderstorms, along with hailstorm activity, were recorded at Safdarjung between 03.48 am to 03.50 am and 03.58 am to 04.00 am. The first one saw gusty winds reaching 82 kmph, while the second saw a peak wind speed of 104 kmph, the IMD said.

However, the intense wind and rain also disrupted early morning traffic, with waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas.

The national capital reeled under under intense heat as several parts of the city recorded a maximum temperature of over 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday.Earlier this week, the IMD had issued a warning that Delhi NCR may experience heatwave-like conditions with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C.