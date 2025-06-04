Delhi braces for thunderstorms, rain today; IMD's ‘orange alert’ for Assam, Meghalaya | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rain in Delhi on Wednesday and issued an “orange alert” for the Assam-Meghalaya region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Assam, likely to continue until June 7. Delhi received 186.4 mm of rainfall in May, making it the wettest May on record. (File)(HT Photo)

“Partly cloudy sky. Light rain/ thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 40–50 kmph) temporarily reaching to 60 kmph during thunderstorm,” the regional met centre in Delhi predicted for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degree Celsius, which was 6.9 notches below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below normal. Relative humidity was recorded at 50 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The IMD has forecast said maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 34 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi received 186.4 mm of rainfall in May, making it the wettest May on record. This surpassed the previous record of 165 mm set in 2008.

‘Orange alert’ for Assam- Meghalaya region

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday, June 4, warning of heavy rainfall.

Moderate rainfall is very likely across most parts of Assam, with no significant change expected in maximum temperatures. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph are expected at isolated locations. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely at isolated spots across the state.

Thunderstorms with lightning and isolated heavy rainfall are expected to continue in Assam till June 7.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely to persist across most of northeast India over the next seven days, with isolated heavy showers expected between June 4 and 5.

Rain forecast for other parts of India

Northwest India: On June 4, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several locations across Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. These showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. Himachal Pradesh may witness intense thundersqualls, with wind speeds likely to reach 50–60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph.

East and Central India: Light to moderate rain is expected to continue over most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next seven days, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall on June 4. Between June 4 and 7, scattered places in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh may experience light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40–50 kmph. On June 4, similar weather is expected in Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are also likely in Bihar, west Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on the same day.

South Peninsular India: Kerala & Mahe and coastal Karnataka are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places on June 4, with isolated heavy rain specifically in Kerala. Meanwhile, from June 4 to 5, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and interior Karnataka may receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph.

Heatwave and hot & humid conditions: Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected in Odisha from June 4 to 6, while Gangetic West Bengal is likely to face similar heat on June 4. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam between June 4 and 5, in Odisha from June 4 to 6, and in Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on June 4.