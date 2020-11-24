e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rain and snow to continue in Kashmir till Wednesday afternoon: MeT office

Rain and snow to continue in Kashmir till Wednesday afternoon: MeT office

The administration has closed the Mughal Road after fresh snowfall was reported in Shopian region while tourist spots of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg received fresh snowfall.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:04 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A man walking along a road during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar.
A man walking along a road during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar.(Waseem Andrabi/HT PHOTO)
         

Rain and snowfall which continued in several parts of Kashmir on Tuesday have been forecast till Wednesday afternoon.

Rain has been lashing Kashmir valley since Sunday night while the upper reaches of the mountains in north Kashmir experienced snowfall. Snow also fell on the Drass-Sonmarg axis and in some parts of the Pir Panjal range.

The MeT said that there is light snowfall in some hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir rain in some areas of Jammu region.

“Weather is overcast in Leh and generally cloudy in Kargil and Drass. Intermittent light to moderate snow with isolated heavy fall (on higher reaches) are most likely to continue till the afternoon of November 25,” the MeT office said.

It also said that there could be overall improvement in the weather from November 26 onwards.

Tourist spots of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg received fresh snowfall. Gulmarg received around one foot of snow. The administration has already closed the Mughal Road after fresh snowfall was reported in Shopian region.

The J&K Disaster Management department has warned of avalanches in the upper regions of Kashmir especially in northern parts and has asked people to remain vigilant.

Gulmarg recorded minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Monday night, while Srinagar recorded maximum 2.7 degree Celsius and minimum 0.6 degree Celsius.

tags
top news
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Verdict against conversion for marriage not good law: Allahabad HC
Verdict against conversion for marriage not good law: Allahabad HC
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Covid-19: Delhi government orders equipment for new ICU beds being added this week
Covid-19: Delhi government orders equipment for new ICU beds being added this week
BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint
BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint
‘If India don’t win ODIs, T20Is, they’ll get smoked in Tests 4-0’: Clarke
‘If India don’t win ODIs, T20Is, they’ll get smoked in Tests 4-0’: Clarke
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In