e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD

Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD

Thunderstorm with rain and wind would occur over and adjoining areas of UP’s Aligarh and Kasganj during the next two hours, an IMD update said.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IMD predicted thunderstorm accompanied with rain and wind in Delhi
IMD predicted thunderstorm accompanied with rain and wind in Delhi(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorm accompanied with rain and wind over a few places in southwest and west Delhi and several areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In an update issued at 12:15pm, the weather department said thunderstorm with rain and wind would occur over and adjoining areas of UP’s Aligarh and Kasganj during the next two hours.

The same weather condition will also be seen in Haryana’s Rewari, Bawal, Manesar, Gurugram, Rohtak, Bhiwadi, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh, it said.

K Sathi Devi, the head of the national weather forecasting centre, had said earlier that parts of northwest India will get thunderstorms over the weekend.

“This is because moisture-laden easterly winds are blowing over northwest India and a western disturbance is also impacting the region. So intermittent thundershowers can be expected for the next two to three days,” she added.

According to IMD on Friday, the monsoon has surged and covered the entire Bay of Bengal, northeast India, some parts of Arabian Sea, Goa and parts of Maharashtra under the influence of a low-pressure area lying over the Odisha coast.

It said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into many other parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, in the next 48 hours. It will also enter West Bengal and Odisha.

“The monsoon has strengthened its pace because of the low-pressure system which developed over the Bay of Bengal. In fact, by early next week, it will enter Gujarat, covering many parts of central India. This system has helped the monsoon move at its normal pace. It’s too early for us to tell if monsoon will arrive over Delhi on its normal date, June 27,” Devi said.

tags
top news
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
As Nepal preps to vote on new map, a hint about India’s stance from Army chief
LIVE: Reopening could lead to new spikes in US’ cities, says Fauci
LIVE: Reopening could lead to new spikes in US’ cities, says Fauci
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
Beijing shuts market after coronavirus detected on salmon chopping board
‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study
‘Covid-19 virus may have mutated to become more infectious and stable’: Study
Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data
Maximum Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra in 31-40 age group: Data
Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD
‘Wrote to BCCI saying Rohit , Pujara, and Chawla should be fast-tracked’
‘Wrote to BCCI saying Rohit , Pujara, and Chawla should be fast-tracked’
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In