Rain, thunderstorm in Delhi, UP and Haryana in next 2 hours: IMD

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:54 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted thunderstorm accompanied with rain and wind over a few places in southwest and west Delhi and several areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In an update issued at 12:15pm, the weather department said thunderstorm with rain and wind would occur over and adjoining areas of UP’s Aligarh and Kasganj during the next two hours.

The same weather condition will also be seen in Haryana’s Rewari, Bawal, Manesar, Gurugram, Rohtak, Bhiwadi, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh, it said.

K Sathi Devi, the head of the national weather forecasting centre, had said earlier that parts of northwest India will get thunderstorms over the weekend.

“This is because moisture-laden easterly winds are blowing over northwest India and a western disturbance is also impacting the region. So intermittent thundershowers can be expected for the next two to three days,” she added.

According to IMD on Friday, the monsoon has surged and covered the entire Bay of Bengal, northeast India, some parts of Arabian Sea, Goa and parts of Maharashtra under the influence of a low-pressure area lying over the Odisha coast.

It said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into many other parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, in the next 48 hours. It will also enter West Bengal and Odisha.

“The monsoon has strengthened its pace because of the low-pressure system which developed over the Bay of Bengal. In fact, by early next week, it will enter Gujarat, covering many parts of central India. This system has helped the monsoon move at its normal pace. It’s too early for us to tell if monsoon will arrive over Delhi on its normal date, June 27,” Devi said.