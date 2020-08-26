Rain brings relief to Jammu and Kashmir after months of dry weather

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:25 IST

Rain lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday bringing down the temperatures and triggering landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Moderate to heavy rain started in the night and drenched various parts of the Union Territory.

“There was widespread rain in the region today and it is expected to continue till Thursday, “ said meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

The rain also brought relief to farmers reeling under dry weather conditions for the past three months.

“We have been facing very dry conditions for the past more than three months. The temperatures have also remained abnormally high. The rains have come as a major relief, “said Mohammad Sultan, a vegetable farmer of Srinagar.

The weather office has predicted more rain.

“Analysis of various weather models, widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers in Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate rains at scattered places of Ladakh is very likely during August 26 and 27,” said director meteorological department, Sonam Lotus.

A weather advisory by the MeT office has predicted flash floods and landslides in vulnerable parts.

“IMDs experimental model shows that the soil at various places of J&K especially Jammu region is fully saturated and has low water absorbing capacity. Continuous rain may lead to flash flood and flash flood at vulnerable places, “ read the advisory issued to secretary disaster management.

It said that the precipitation may lead to disruption of traffic on Srinagar- Jammu National highway, Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal Road.

Traffic officials said that there were further landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu highway which was already closed on Tuesday after a large stretch part of the road was washed away in Ramban.

“There have been landslides at Panthal and the highway is already closed,” said an official at the traffic control room.

Scanty rainfall this year has led to very low output in water bodies causing shortage of portable water across the Valley and also affecting the agricultural and horticultural produce. The temperatures have also hovered above normal.

On August 17, the highest temperature had reached 35.7 degree Celsius in Srinagar six degrees above normal, a record in 39 years.

“The temperature has fallen now and will go further down,” Mir said.

Last week, divisional commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole had chaired a meeting of officers to take stock of the water crises like situation that has been looming due to dry season and no rainfall in the past three months.

To mitigate portable water supply crises in affected areas, the divisional commissioner instructed officers concerned to use water tankers and ensure continuous supply to the residents in affected areas.

He also directed officers to facilitate required irrigation supply to paddy, maize and other crops through community and individual bore well in all affected areas so that the yield is not damaged due to water supply shortage.