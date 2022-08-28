Rain fury costs Himachal 1,700 crore, highest in five years

Himachal Pradesh suffered a loss of ₹1,732 crore this monsoon season till August 27 — the highest in the past five years — data from the state’s disaster management authority shows.

In 2021, monsoon losses stood at ₹1,151.72 crore which is ₹509 crore lower than this time, the data shows.

Before 2022, the highest economic loss from monsoon in the state was recorded in 2018 — ₹1,578 crore, according to the authority’s data. The state suffered a loss of ₹1,202 crore in 2019 and ₹872 crore in 2020.

In 2022, the public works department (PWD) was hit the worst with its losses mounting to ₹949.62 crore as roads were damaged across the state while several bridges were also washed away, said Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director of the state disaster management authority (SDMA).

Heavy rain damaged infrastructure worth ₹710.23 crore of the Jal Shakti department, while the electricity department lost ₹5.72 crore. Other departments have suffered cumulative losses worth ₹35.68 crore, Mokhta said.

He said 55 incidents of flash floods, 75 landslides and 12 incidents of cloudbursts were reported across the state which caused widespread damage to the public and private property, besides claiming several lives.

Mandi, which is the worst-hit among the 12 districts, has reported losses worth ₹6.28 crore followed by ₹5.52 crore in Chamba and ₹4.53 crore in Kullu.

However, casualties from rain-related incidents were significantly lower that last year.

At least 276 deaths were reported across the state this year, a drop of 42% less compared to last year when 476 people died of rain-related incidents.

The highest number of deaths were reported from Shimla district (47), followed by Mandi (46) and 33 each from Chamba and Kullu.Nine people are still missing, said Mokhta.

Meanwhile, the India Meterological Department (IMD) has forecast wet weather in the state till September 1 with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning on Monday.

The monsoon has remained weak over the region for last two days and is likely to intensify again, said Surender Paul, director of the Shimla MeT centre.

He said heavy rains are likely to disrupt essential services and commuters are advised to check weather updates and follow advisories issued by the departments concerned while travelling in the hills.

