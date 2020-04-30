e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rain, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR

Rain, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR

A western disturbance, the seventh in April has been affecting the north-western region on Thursday.

india Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hailstorms too were reported from certain parts of the national capital region .
Hailstorms too were reported from certain parts of the national capital region .(HT PHOTO.)
         

Light showers lashed parts of national capital Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Thursday evening as an unusually pleasant month of April drew to a close.

Hailstorms too were reported from certain parts of the national capital region .

A fresh and intense Western Disturbance is likely to cause widespread rain and thundershowers over the Western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during May 3 to 6. There will be thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over north western India during the period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A western disturbance, the seventh in April has been affecting the north-western region on Thursday.

tags
top news
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Borders sealed, stopping infiltration of Covid-19 carriers our aim now: BSF chief
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
iPhone 12 prices leaked: Here are all the numbers
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
Skoda opens digital bookings for new Superb FL, much-awaited Karoq SUV
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper