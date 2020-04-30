Rain, hailstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:02 IST

Light showers lashed parts of national capital Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Thursday evening as an unusually pleasant month of April drew to a close.

Hailstorms too were reported from certain parts of the national capital region .

A fresh and intense Western Disturbance is likely to cause widespread rain and thundershowers over the Western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during May 3 to 6. There will be thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over north western India during the period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A western disturbance, the seventh in April has been affecting the north-western region on Thursday.