e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rain, hailstorm likely in parts of northwest India, says IMD

Rain, hailstorm likely in parts of northwest India, says IMD

Due to likely south-easterly winds over Northwest and Central India, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees C in most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next 4-5 days.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 10:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Pedestrians cross a road near Rajpath amid dense fog in New Delhi on Friday.
Pedestrians cross a road near Rajpath amid dense fog in New Delhi on Friday.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

An intense western disturbance is likely to hit the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from January 3 and cause light to moderate snowfall from January 3 to 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Together with lower-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, the western disturbance is also likely to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/hailstorm at some places in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during January 3 to 5. The maximum intensity is likely on January 3 and 4.

Due to likely south-easterly winds over Northwest and Central India, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees C in most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next 4-5 days.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some pockets are likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours and North Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and with less intensity over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during the same period.

Cold day conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Dense to very dense fog is likely in North Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during the next 24 hours

According to IMD, a cold day or severe cold day is considered based on two parameters—a minimum temperature of under 10 degrees and a maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees C or 6.4 degrees C below normal. A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees C or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees C in the plains.

Many parts of northwest India recorded extremely low minimum temperatures on January 1 with Delhi recording 1.1 degrees C, 5.8 degrees below normal.

tags
top news
5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive
3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive
North India, already shivering with freezing temperatures, sees rainfall
North India, already shivering with freezing temperatures, sees rainfall
With 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally rises over 10.3 million
With 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally rises over 10.3 million
Co-WIN app, model sites: India to hold dry run for Covid-19 vaccination
Co-WIN app, model sites: India to hold dry run for Covid-19 vaccination
Congress leader and former Union minister Buta Singh passes away
Congress leader and former Union minister Buta Singh passes away
US slams Chinese aggression against India in new defence policy law
US slams Chinese aggression against India in new defence policy law
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In