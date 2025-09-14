Rain lashes parts of Noida, check IMD forecast for Delhi NCR today

Parts of Noida witnessed light rainfall on Sunday morning and more drizzles with thunderstorms are expected later in the day. Delhi, meanwhile, saw partly cloudy skies. Commuters faced rain in parts of Noida. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain mostly cloudy in Delhi NCR today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) nowcast, in Noida, light rain and thunderstorms are expected, with winds likely to reach 40 kmph. The alert remains valid till 1:30 pm.

The IMD on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Ghaziabad, cautioning residents about the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 40 kmph. The nowcast warning has been kept in place till 11:30 am, with the weather department advising people to stay alert to sudden changes in conditions.

The weather department has not issued any warning for Delhi and Gurgaon though it has forecast a generally cloudy sky through the day. Light rain or drizzle is also likely in some parts of the capital. In contrast, Noida and Ghaziabad are expected to experience partly cloudy conditions, with the possibility of brief spells of rain later in the day.