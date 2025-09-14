Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rain lashes parts of Noida, check IMD forecast for Delhi NCR today

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 14, 2025 11:25 am IST

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Ghaziabad, forecasting light rain and thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph.

Parts of Noida witnessed light rainfall on Sunday morning and more drizzles with thunderstorms are expected later in the day. Delhi, meanwhile, saw partly cloudy skies.

Commuters faced rain in parts of Noida. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain mostly cloudy in Delhi NCR today
Commuters faced rain in parts of Noida. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain mostly cloudy in Delhi NCR today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) nowcast, in Noida, light rain and thunderstorms are expected, with winds likely to reach 40 kmph. The alert remains valid till 1:30 pm.

The IMD on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Ghaziabad, cautioning residents about the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 40 kmph. The nowcast warning has been kept in place till 11:30 am, with the weather department advising people to stay alert to sudden changes in conditions.

The weather department has not issued any warning for Delhi and Gurgaon though it has forecast a generally cloudy sky through the day. Light rain or drizzle is also likely in some parts of the capital. In contrast, Noida and Ghaziabad are expected to experience partly cloudy conditions, with the possibility of brief spells of rain later in the day.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rain lashes parts of Noida, check IMD forecast for Delhi NCR today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On