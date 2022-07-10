Home / India News / Rain live updates: Red alert in Telangana, rescue ops underway in Amarnath
Rain live updates: Red alert in Telangana, rescue ops underway in Amarnath

  • Heavy rain will continue this week in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Telangana is on high alert and rescue operations underway for stranded pilgrims on the Amarnath yatra.
Motorists commute during rain in Jalandhar.
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Heavy rain continues to wreck havoc in several parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted heavy rainfall and thunder and lightning in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan over the next four days. Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued of Telangana till Sunday in eight rain-battered districts of the state. Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala are also expected to encounter heavy to very heavy showers.

Meanwhile, teams of NDRF, CRPF, SDRF, Army, and JKP mountain continued their efforts to rescue stranded pilgrims on the Amarnath yatra after flash floods apparently due to a cloudburst event. The forces were promptly rescuing the people/bodies stuck in the huge amount of debris that's fallen.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 10, 2022 06:35 AM IST

    Watch: Flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

  • Jul 10, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Traffic snarls in Bengaluru; schools, colleges closed in coastal districts of Karnataka

    Bengaluru city reported traffic snarls and some instances of waterlogging following the rain on Saturday. However, officials of Bengaluru Brahut Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that no major flooding was reported in the city during the weekend. Read more

  • Jul 10, 2022 06:21 AM IST

    On Amarnath flood, CRPF officials say sun can elevate challenges for rescue ops

    "All forces including NDRF, CRPF, SDRF, Army, JKP mountain rescue teams are trying to save and evacuate people/bodies stuck in the huge amount of debris that's fallen. Debris is clayey, if the Sun comes out it'll solidify which will be problematic," said IG, CRPF, Charu Sinha. Over 200 patients are being treated every day, she informed.

india news

BREAKING: Devotees offer namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

Breaking news LIVE updates July 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
india news

Tripura: Curbs on slaughter of animals on Eid

  • Tarun Kanti Debnath, secretary of the department, said the advisory of Animal Welfare Board mandated that all animal slaughtering would have to be done in slaughterhouses. 
Representative image
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 05:10 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
india news

VHP protests Udaipur, Amravati killings

  • The participants of the rally said they were protesting the recent targeted killings and attacks on Hindu residents in places such as Udaipur(Rajasthan) and Amravati(Maharashtra).
Representational image(HT Photo)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 05:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Panel to prevent Yamuna pollution

  • The panel will be headed by Union home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
A man rides a makeshift boat through toxic foam floating in Yamuna river in New Delhi.(PTI File Image)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 04:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Youtuber held for violating Section 144 in Noida

  • Gaurav Taneja was booked under sections pertaining to wrongful restraint and disobedience to order of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested by Noida police.
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 04:39 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
india news

Jagan elected 'lifetime' chief of YSR Congress

  • The process was completed on the concluding day of the ruling YSRC’s two-day plenary, after the party constitution has been amended to enable Jagan’s election as president for a lifetime.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File image)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 04:26 AM IST
Agencies | , Amaravati
india news

‘Rocks came rolling down’: Pilgrims recall close shave

  • The cloudburst occurred on Friday evening near the base camp outside the shrine, triggering flash floods and landslides that rummaged through 25 tents and three langars (community kitchens).
Rescue operations underway at cloudburst-affected areas of Amarnath, on Saturday.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 04:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi/kolkata
india news

India heading towards gaining 100% consensus on issues: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that although the role of the (zonal) council is advisory, he is happy that in his three years of experience, more than 75% of the issues in the (zonal) council have been resolved by consensus.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council, in Jaipur (HMO Twitter)
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 04:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Stand by my remarks on Golwalkar’s book: Satheesan

Satheesan was replying to a question from reportes here regarding a reported legal notice sent by the RSS State leadership to him over his statement that Cherian’s anti-Constitution remarks were similar to that of the content in Golwalkar’s book “Bunch of Thoughts.
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan he is ready to face any legal action over his statement. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
india news

After Cherian quit, portfolios reallocated to 3 Kerala ministers

The Kerala government has reassigned the portfolios held by CPI(M) MLA Saji Cherian, who resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet over his controversial remarks against the Constitution, among three other ministers.
CPI(M) MLA Saji Cherian resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet over his controversial remarks against the Constitution. (ANI)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Steps taken to rescue Amarnath pilgrims from state, says CM Bommai

Karnataka home minister Aaraga Jnanendra said that special officers have been deployed to bring pilgrims from the state, stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, safely back home
According to initial reports, more than 100 people from Karnataka are participating in the pilgrimage, said the CM Bommai (PTI)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Those who use religion to divide people are not true spiritualists: Stalin

Those doing politics in the name of religion are not aware of the contribution of the DMK for development, including renovating temples and improving the infrastructure in heritage towns, Stalin said.
Chief minister M K Stalin said he was not running the DMK party or the government on the basis of religion but only with the objective of serving the people. (PTI)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Tiruvannamalai
india news

Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Karnataka’s Vijayapura

The earthquake occurred at 06.22 am, epicentre at “2.3 kms NW of Kannur GP, Vijayapura Taluk, Vijayapura district (Bordering Vijayapura and Maharashtra region)”, the KSNDMC said in a statement from the centre.
An earthquake of 4.4 magnitudes struck Vijayapura district on Saturday morning, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said. (Representative use)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

10.5 million people use digital certificates for pensions: Data

“The digital life certificate works for every account that is Aadhaar-seeded,” an official said on condition of anonymity. “The person can buy a biometric device for authentication that can be connected to the phone or a laptop to generate the certificate. This eliminates the need to validate the certificate at multiple locations.”
Nearly 10.05 million people, including private citizens and former government employees, use digital life certificates to claim pension payments, according to official data. (Representative use)
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 05:17 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
