Rain plays havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir

At least five people including three of a nomad family were killed after a landslide hit house in a remote area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning while five people are feared missing after their car was washed away in Manali in Himachal Pradesh as rain continues to play havoc in north India, officials said.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district at least 29 people were rescued Monday morning after they were stranded in flash floods following incessant rains.

“A total of 29 persons, including six women and 10 children, were rescued from various flood-hit areas of Kathua district during overnight operations, said a police officer.

In Himachal Pradesh, rain has triggered floods and landslides in many parts of the state while snow has cut off Lahaul and Spiti district.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:31 IST