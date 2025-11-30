Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Rain, snow likely in Himachal from December 4

Published on: Nov 30, 2025 11:04 pm IST

A yellow warning has also been issued for dense fog likely to occur in and around some areas of the Bhakra Dam reservoir in Bilaspur district.

The Shimla Meteorological office on Sunday predicted rain and snow in the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and Friday (November 4 and 5).

In the past 24 hours, dry weather has prevailed across Himachal Pradesh(PTI)
A yellow warning has also been issued for dense fog likely to occur in and around some areas of the Bhakra Dam reservoir in Bilaspur district during late-night hours, as well as in some parts of the Balh Valley in Mandi district from Monday to Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, dry weather has prevailed across the state, while tribal areas and higher altitude regions experienced a cold wave, with night temperatures dropping below freezing.

There was little change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Tabo, in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, recorded the coldest night temperature at minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Kukumseri at minus 4.6 degrees and Samdho at minus 3.1 degrees. In contrast, Una was the hottest during the day, with a high of 25.2 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 69.5 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 44.8 mm, which is an excess of 55 per cent in the past two months during the post-monsoon season from October 1 to November 30, the MeT said.

