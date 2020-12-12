e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rain, thundershowers likely to occur during next 3 hours at isolated places in UP

Rain, thundershowers likely to occur during next 3 hours at isolated places in UP

Delhi’s air quality, which was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning, is also likely to improve “significantly” due to stronger winds and rain.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:44 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Light rain occurred in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning and it is likely to bring the maximum temperature down by a few notches, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Light rain occurred in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning and it is likely to bring the maximum temperature down by a few notches, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.(HT Photo)
         

Rain/thundershowers and lightning is very likely to occur during the next three hours on Saturday at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh over Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandsahar, Aligarh, Moradabad, Sambhal, Badaun and Rampur, the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow said.

Light rain occurred in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning and it is likely to bring the maximum temperature down by a few notches, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The rains are a result of a Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas, an IMD official said, adding the mercury is expected to drop by two to three notches by Monday with the wind direction changing to northwesterly, it said.

“Thunderstorm and light intensity rain” occurred over south, north, central, east, northeast, and southwest Delhi, the IMD said.

New Delhi and its neighbouring areas also recorded light rainfall, it added.

On Friday, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degree Celsius, respectively.

Westerly-northwesterly winds blow from snow-laden western Himalayas towards the plains.

An increase in the moisture content in the air due to the rain is likely to result in “moderate to dense” fog in the national capital over the next two-three days, the official said.

Delhi’s air quality, which was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning, is also likely to improve “significantly” due to stronger winds and rain.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) was 348 at 7 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 295 on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
US allows emergency Covid-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
US allows emergency Covid-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve
Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In