IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayas till Friday
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayas till Friday

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood. Another Western Disturbance is lying as a trough (area of low pressure). The induced cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab and neighbourhood
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:34 AM IST

There is likely to be widespread rain and thunderstorms over the western Himalayan region till Friday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood. Another Western Disturbance is lying as a trough (area of low pressure). The induced cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab and neighbourhood.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021: The good and bad news

Due to these systems, scattered to widespread rainfall, snowfall or thunderstorm is likely over western Himalayan region during April 21 to 23. Scattered rainfall or thunderstorm is also likely over adjoining plains of northwest India during the same period. Heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A north-south trough (area of low pressure) is running from North Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu and a cyclonic circulation is lying over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, widespread rainfall/thunderstorm is likely over South Peninsular India during next 4-5 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP