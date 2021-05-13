Rain, thunderstorms likely for next 2-3 days over NW India: IMD

Thunderstorms and rain is likely to affect northwest India for the next 2-3 days, according to India Meteorological Department.

A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) is running and a cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab and neighbourhood and an east-west trough is running from this cyclonic circulation to sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim at lower levels. In addition, there is likely confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and easterly winds at lower levels over northwest India during the next 2-3 days.

Under the influence of these systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds and hailstorm is very likely over western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or lightning or gusty winds over plains of northwest India during the next two days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on May 12 and over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh on May 13.

Under the influence of above mentioned east-west trough at lower levels and north-south trough over northeast India at middle tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm activity is very likely to continue over northeastern states and West Bengal and Sikkim and isolated to scattered rain/thundershower over rest parts of east India during the next 2-3 days and decrease in intensity & distribution thereafter.

A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 morning. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea by May 14.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea around May 16 and continue to move north-northwestwards for some more time with further intensification. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places during May 14 to 16 including Lakshadweep, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka. Fishermen are advised not to venture out to the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep area, Kerala coast from morning of May 13 and east central Arabian sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa and Maharashtra and Goa coasts from the night of May 14. Those, who are at sea are advised to return to the coast by the night of May 12.