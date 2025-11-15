Chennai, After a brief respite, rains are set to return to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours, with heavy rains likely to occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Saturday. Rains set to return to TN, Pondy; Heavy showers likely in delta districts

Thunderstorm and lightning are likely at one or two locations over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours, a bulletin from the weather office here said.

The North East Monsoon, which officially set in on October 16 has brought 30 cm of rains till date to Tamil Nadu, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian.

According to the bulletin, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu and at isolated places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal with possibility of thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places.

An Upper Air Circulation which was over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal now lies over South Sri Lanka and adjoinng Southwest Bay of Bengal and extending up to 4.5 km above sea level.

The Met department advised fishermen not to venture into sea between Saturday and Sunday as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 km ph to 45 km ph gusting to 55 km ph is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, over Gulf of Mannar and adjoinng Comorin area.

Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district recorded the maximum rainfall during the last 24 hours registered at 10.45 am on Saturday at 8 cm followed by Oothu and Radhapuram in Tirunelveli and Kayapattinam in Tuticorin with 7 cm respectively.

Tiruppur North, Palladam, Tiruppur South and Uthukuli in the district recorded the least amount of rainfall at 1 cm, the bulletin said.

For Chennai and neighbourhood districts, the bulletin said, the sky condition is expected to be partly cloudy and light rain is likely to occur in some areas during the next 24 hours.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.