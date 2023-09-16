Raise awareness on increase in population: AICTE to universities

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all its affiliated universities and institutes to raise awareness about the impact of “population explosion”, and how increasing population could lead to food insecurity, loss of biodiversity and social and political instability. In its communique on Friday, the AICTE stressed on the need for balance between population growth and the capacity of Earth’s ecosystems (HT)

“As all the resources like land, food, water and energy are limited, rapidly increasing population may lead to food insecurity, water and land scarcity, loss of biodiversity, increased pollution levels and social and political instability,” the technical education regulator said in a communication sent to vice chancellors of universities and heads of institutes on Friday.

India’s population is expected to have surpassed China’s by July 1 this year. While India’s population is estimated to be 1,428.6 million as of July 1, China’s population is estimated to be 1,425.7 million, according to the 2022 update to the World Population Prospects (WPP) data of the United Nations.

To be sure, actual population data is usually generated from census exercises, which are conducted at longer time periods than a yearly basis in most countries. The July 2023 figures for both India and China are survey-based estimates that rely on fertility and mortality indicators. India’s official fertility survey does not suggest that India runs the risk of population explosion. The 2019 Sample Registration System (SRS) report estimated India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) -- or the number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime -- as 2.1. A sustained TFR of 2.1 stabilises the population. This is reflected in WPP estimates. India’s population growth rate has slowed down and is expected to peak in 2063 at 1,697 million. It is expected to decline from 2064.

In its communique on Friday, the AICTE stressed on the need for balance between population growth and the capacity of Earth’s ecosystems, saying that it is the responsibility of citizens to “support human life and maintain a healthy environment”.

“In this regard, all AICTE approved Institution and Universities are requested to create awareness about the negative impact of population explosion and to organize seminars/symposiums/workshops/quizzes on bad effects of population growth,” the letter said.

According to a senior AICTE official, who didn’t want to be named, the communication has been sent following a directive from the government. “The Council had received a directive from the government to encourage its affiliated students to create awareness about the implications of the rapidly increasing population in the country. It is not mandatory in nature and the AICTE-approved institutes can voluntarily organise such activities,” said the official, who wished not to be named.