Raising Day 2022: PM Modi, other leaders extend greetings to CRPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to all the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the raising day of the force. Stating that the force has “distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and distinguished service”, PM Modi said that the role of CRPF is “commendable”.

“Raising Day greetings to all @crpfindia personnel and their families. This force has distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and distinguished service. The role of CRPF, be it in addressing security challenges or humanitarian challenges is commendable,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Raising Day greetings to all @crpfindia personnel and their families. This force has distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and distinguished service. The role of CRPF, be it in addressing security challenges or humanitarian challenges is commendable. pic.twitter.com/lIaUp9hRXa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2022

Union home minister Amit Shah said that the CRPF has “not only made a unique contribution in keeping the security of the country”, but also, he added, that the force has “created a proud history of valor”.

Also read: CRPF commando drowns in Chhattisgarh while trying to save colleague

“With his bravery @crpfindia has not only made a unique contribution in keeping the security of the country intact but has also created a proud history of valor, which every Indian is proud of. I congratulate the CRPF personnel on the 83rd Raising Day and salute their service and dedication to the nation,” Amit Shah said.

अपने शौर्य से @crpfindia ने न सिर्फ देश की सुरक्षा को अक्षुण्ण रखने में अद्वितीय योगदान दिया है बल्कि वीरता का एक गौरवशाली इतिहास भी बनाया है, जिस पर हर भारतीय को गर्व है।



83वें स्थापना दिवस की CRPF के जवानों को शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ और उनकी राष्ट्रसेवा व समर्पण को सलाम करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/9vIOc3suCO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2022

BJP national president JP Nadda extended his greetings to the CRPF on the 83rd Raising Day. “My greetings to all the members of CRPF and their families on the occasion of its Raising Day. The whole nation is proud of the valour and sacrifice of @crpfindia. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Also read: ED more powerful than CBI: Congress on Sonia Gandhi's 3rd-day interrogation

My greetings to all the members of CRPF and their families on the occasion of it's Raising Day. The whole nation is proud of the valour and sacrifice of @crpfindia.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 27, 2022

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote: “Greetings and best wishes to @crpfindia personnel on 83rd Raising Day of CRPF. The force has been serving the nation with utmost commitment, valour & dedication. The sacrifices of the CRPF bravehearts can never be forgotten. #CRPFRaisingDay.”

Greetings and best wishes to @crpfindia personnel on 83rd Raising Day of CRPF. The force has been serving the nation with utmost commitment, valour & dedication. The sacrifices of the CRPF bravehearts can never be forgotten. #CRPFRaisingDay — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2022

The CRPF was raised on July 27 in 1939 as Crown Representative's Police before a change in its nomenclature after Independence. The force is the country's largest central police force and plays a critical role in counter-insurgency measures.