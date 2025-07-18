Raj Thackeray slams Maharashtra assembly scuffle: ‘Whenever someone dares to harm Marathi…'

A day after a scuffle between supporters of two legislators in the Maharashtra Assembly, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday slammed the incident, saying "What has become of our Maharashtra?" Raj Thackeray said that his “Maharashtra soldiers” do not act out of personal enmity but for the Marathi language. (ShivSena - शिवसेना)

He also defending his supporters while calling them “Maharashtra soldiers”, Thackeray said that they “raised their hands” against insult to the Marathi language.

“When my Maharashtra soldiers raise their hands for the Marathi language or against the insult of a Marathi person, where are those who pounce on us and our party now hiding?” Thackeray said in a post on X.

Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad came to blows in the lobby of the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday. The two legislators, who have been jibing at each other over the past few days, had a dispute near the Assembly gate over a “minor issue”. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has ordered an investigation into the incident.

While criticising the Assembly incident, Thackeray said that his “Maharashtra soldiers” do not act out of personal enmity but for the Marathi language.

“Whenever someone tries to scratch the Marathi language or the throat of a Marathi person, I am proud that my Maharashtra soldier gives a fitting response to that person, because that act does not stem from personal grudges but is for my language and my Marathi people… But what about these people?" Thackeray said.

‘What has become of my Maharashtra?’: Thackeray on scuffle video

Speaking on the video of the scuffle, Thackeray said that “parties take in all sorts of people”, forgetting that “power is a means, not an end”.

“Seeing this video, I genuinely wondered, 'What has become of our Maharashtra?'” Thackeray said. He alleged that members of these parties “sling filthy remarks at senior leaders of other parties, and then talk about integrity."

While highlighting the amount that goes into a single day of the Assembly session, Thackeray questioned whether the money should be wasted on “personal mudslinging”.

“There are so many pending issues in Maharashtra, the state treasury is empty, contractors’ dues are stuck, districts are not getting development funds... MLAs and ministers of the ruling party themselves are asking whether the assembly session has become a mere formality?” he said in the post.

Thackeray also urged the media to not pay attention to “hypocritical events”, while challenging the state government.

“If you have even a shred of integrity left, take action against your own people as well,” the MNS chief said. He added that he had no problem if the state government did not want to do so. “…But then when my Maharashtra soldiers take matters into their own hands and deal with arrogant Marathi-haters, don’t preach wisdom to us,” he further said.