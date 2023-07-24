Home / India News / 'Manager was rude': Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray after MNS workers ransack Nashik toll plaza

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jul 24, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Amit Thackeray alleged that toll plaza staff in Nashik misbehaved with him after reports claimed that some MNS workers allegedly ransacked it.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray alleged that toll plaza staff in Nashik misbehaved with him after reports claimed that some MNS workers allegedly ransacked the toll plaza.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray
Amit Thackeray was reportedly stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at 9:15pm on Saturday while on his way to Mumbai due to some mismatch in his vehicle's FASTag details.

Around 2:30am on Sunday, a mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. A video of the incident went viral on social media, news agency PTI reported.

No case has been registered so far, but the police have investigated the matter on the basis of the video. Some media reports claimed that the police said no complaint had been received as yet and that the toll administration was refusing to initiate a complaint or even talk about the incident,

"A probe is underway into the incident and further action will be taken after CCTV etc is checked. We have not got any complaint (from toll plaza staffers) but a process to register a case is on," a Wavi police station official told PTI.

Reacting to the incident from Shirdi, Amit Thackeray, said, “I had come to visit Shirdi, my vehicle had FASTag on it but I was stopped at the toll plaza. When I asked the reason to stop me, the toll plaza staff started to misbehave with me. I spoke to the manager about it, and he was also rude to me too.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

