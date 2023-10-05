Raja of Mahmudabad dies at 80

Lucknow: Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan, better known as the Raja of Mahmudabad, who had fought an over four-decade legal battle to reclaim his heritage after the government seized his properties under the Enemy Property Act, passed away early on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 80. Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan, better known as the Raja of Mahmudabad was 80 years old. (HT Photo)

His son, Professor Ali Khan, informed about his demise on social media. “Our father has passed away into the mercy of his Lord. Please pray for Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan…,” Ali Khan posted on X, formerly twitter.

The Raja was laid to rest at Karbala Mahmudabad in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night.

Born in November 1943, the Raja of Mahmudabad remained in headlines due to his prolonged legal battle after the government seized his property under the Enemy Property Act. His property includes Butler Palace, a big part of Hazratganj, Halwasiya market, Mahmudabad Qila (fort) — collectively worth around ₹50,000 crore as per government estimates in 2006.

Besides Lucknow, the Mahmudabad estate’s holdings were spread over Sitapur, Nainital and in Mahmudabad with a heritage that can be traced back to the 16th century and Emperor Akbar’s patronage.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over Khan’s death. “Very sad by the death of Raja Mahmudabad Sir Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan Sahab. May god give peace to the departed soul. In this hour of grief, may all the family members get the strength to bear this immense loss,” he posted in Hindi on X.

